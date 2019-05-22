Jason Momoa's R-Rated Commentary Of 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Merits The Iron Throne

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

Khal Drogo stood up for his Khaleesi until the very end.

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa ― who played the Dothraki warlord and onetime husband of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s epic fantasy drama ― livestreamed himself watching the show’s final episode.

His Instagram videos passionately defend Targaryen, with enough curse words to make even Sandor “The Hound” Clegane blush.

“Fuck you! Fuck you, punk!” said Momoa (whose character died at the end of Season 1), as Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) killed Targaryen.

“Who gives a fuck? Who gives a fuck? Who gives a fuck?” Momoa asked after Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was made the ruler of Westeros.

And, on discovering that Snow was headed back to the Night’s Watch, he responded: “Let me get this straight. You’re going back to what the fuck you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi? Oh my God.”

Check out the clips here: