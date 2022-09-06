Jason Momoa marked the unofficial start of fall this week by unveiling a striking new look.

The “Aquaman” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday in which he can be seen buzzing off his shoulder-length hair. “I’ve never even felt the wind right there,” he quipped, holding up his shorn braids to the camera.

But Momoa’s hair transformation had a more serious aim — the actor is hoping to raise awareness about the environmental toll of single-use plastics. Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, said he was startled after witnessing the “sad” amount of waste in the ocean surrounding his home state.

Advertisement

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles,” he explained. “We gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that shit, just goes into our land, goes into our ocean.”

Momoa, who in 2019 shaved off his beard for the same cause, suggested that fans opt for reusable canteens and aluminum alternatives in lieu of plastic bottles.

In the caption accompanying the video, he vowed to “be better at protecting our land and oceans.”

Researchers estimate that about 19 billion pounds of plastic waste enter the world’s oceans annually, making it the No. 1 type of trash found in the sea.

Advertisement

In a 2017 interview, environmental engineer Jenna Jambeck told HuffPost that this figure was on track to double by 2025 unless new measures to stem the garbage were implemented globally.

Momoa’s new ’do arrives just weeks after the third season of his Apple TV+ series, “See,” was unveiled. Last month, he walked the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere with his signature locks intact.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August, he said the role of Baba Voss gave him the chance to play a father onscreen for the first time.