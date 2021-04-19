Jason Momoa Had An Adorable Response To Birthday Request From The Rock's Daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is sharing some of the joyous moments of being a dad and, as it turns out, some of those moments involve ... Jason Momoa?

The “Moana” star shared a series of snapshots over the weekend in celebration of his 3-year-old daughter Tiana Gia Johnson’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil’ Tia Giana,” he wrote in one post. “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you’. Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?’”

In the comments, Momoa, who plays the character Aquaman in the DC Comics films, didn’t miss a beat and wished Tia a happy birthday with plenty of heart and laughing-while-crying emoji.

Later that same day, the seemingly obsessed Tia implored her father to bring Aquaman to breakfast.

“Now this is getting ridiculous ... For Tia’s birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room,” wrote Johnson in a cheeky caption. “Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua Ass Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up.”

Johnson’s reference to Black Adam is an ode to the comic book character he’ll be portraying in the upcoming Warner Brothers film of the same name, out next year.

Momoa, again, took the entire situation in stride and responded with yet another sweet birthday message to “baby Tia” and even sent Johnson “all my aloha.”

He also remarked Tia and Johnson are a “beautiful ohana.”

Gotta love these Hollywood dads and hope that they never leave Instagram.