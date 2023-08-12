Jason Momoa Has 5 Blunt Words For Tourists Considering A 'Vacation' Amid Maui Fires

Jason Momoa warned would-be tourists “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI” as deadly wildfires have devastated the community this week.

The actor, who is Native Hawaiian, delivered the all caps message to followers as he warned that Maui “is not the place to have a vacation right now” as the death toll from the massive blaze rose to 67 on Friday.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” Momoa wrote on his Instagram page.

“Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

Momoa’s post appears to derive from clips shared by two non-profits in the community: ʻĀina Momona and Kāko’o Haleakalā.

Text on the clips read: “The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore... Do not book a hotel stay... Survivors are the priority.”

Momoa’s post went on to suggest ways people can help with relief efforts amid the wildfires.

Firefighters are continuing to fight the wildfires in Maui County which left buildings “flattened to debris,” “incinerated” vehicles and apartment complexes that residents compared to “a war zone,” according to the Associated Press.