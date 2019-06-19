Jason Momoa Really, Really Wants To Do A ‘Twins’ Remake With Peter Dinklage

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage look about as much alike as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito —so this could potentially be the perfect fit.

Comicbook.com reports that while Momoa was participating in an “Aquaman Live” panel at Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend, a fan threw the “Aquaman” star an interesting fish, er, pitch.

The fan proposed Momoa team up with Dinklage ― his former “Game of Thrones” co-star ― to do a remake of the 1988 buddy comedy “Twins,” which starred Schwarzenegger and DeVito.

“Fuckin’ tell me where to sign!” Momoa said to the fan, which you can see in the video above at 17:52 mark. “Absolutely. That’d be amazing. I love that movie.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Peter Dinklage attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 premiere after-party in New York in April.

He said of Dinklage, “He’s amazing,” and agreed with the moderator that “People on Twitter, make that happen” — much like fans of Weezer got the band to cover Toto’s “Africa.”

Momoa, however, hasn’t said anything about this potential remake on any of his social media accounts.

In the comedy “Twins,” Schwarzenegger and DeVito play fraternal twins separated at birth. When Julius (Schwarzenegger) discovers he has a brother named Vincent (DeVito), he sets off to find him. Julius then teams up with Vincent to find their birth mother, and conflict and hijinks ensue.

The films was a huge hit, taking in more than $200 million at the box office.

During his panel at Celebrity Fan Fest, Momoa said that if he could play any character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’d like it to be Wolverine.

Interestingly enough, thousands of fans signed an online petition in May urging the MCU to hire DeVito as the next Wolverine.

So if “Twins” 2.0 isn’t made, we’d settle for a film about Momoa and DeVito duking it out to get the role of Wolverine — with Hugh Jackman refereeing.