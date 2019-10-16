Jason Momoa Congratulates Zoë Kravitz On Her Catwoman Casting With A Sweet Note

Jason Momoa celebrated the news that Zoë Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in a sweet post on Instagram on Tuesday.

The “Aquaman” actor said he is “stoked” about his stepdaughter’s upcoming role in the new Batman movie.

Momoa is married to actress Lisa Bonet, who had Kravitz, 30, with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. Bonet and Momoa have two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” Momoa wrote about Kravitz in the post’s caption accompanied by a photo of them together. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked.”

News broke earlier this week that Kravitz had been cast to play Catwoman in the upcoming “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, is slated to hit theaters in June 2021.

Kravitz joins a list of actors who have played Catwoman in films over the years, including Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and Lee Meriwether. Eartha Kitt and Julie Newmar played Catwoman in the “Batman” TV series in the 1960s.

Pfeiffer recently gave Kravitz some sound advice about her upcoming role during her appearance on “Good Morning America” this week.

“Make sure whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom,” Pfeiffer said, before adding, “Minor detail.”