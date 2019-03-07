Jason Priestly Pens Heartbreaking Post About 'Dear Friend' Luke Perry

Jason Priestley has spoken out publicly for the first time about his “dear friend,” actor Luke Perry, who died on Monday at the age of 52.
“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this. My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Priestly wrote.
The two achieved stardom as part of the original cast in the 1990s hit TV series, “Beverly Hills, 90210.”
“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well,” the 49-year-old Priestly wrote. The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”
Priestly shared his kind words about Perry along with two photos of the pair together over the years.
Perry suffered a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home last week and died five days later.
Other “Beverly Hills, 90210” alums have expressed their warm feelings and remembrances about Perry.
Shannen Doherty, who played Perry’s love interest on the show, told People, “I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind.”
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth also shared their thoughts about Perry with the publication. Spelling said the actor was “adored beyond words,” while Garth called him “a very special person” who “meant so much to so many.”
Co-star Ian Ziering tweeted that he’d “forever bask in the loving memories” he shared with Perry over 30 years.