Jason Segel Says He Was 'Really Unhappy' During Part Of 'How I Met Your Mother'

“How I Met Your Mother” may have been one of the biggest sitcoms of the past two decades, but it turns out that one if its stars was miser ― wait for it ― able.

Jason Segel joined The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actor Roundtable for a video released online Thursday. During the discussion, the “Shrinking” star spoke about some of his true feelings toward the end of the nine-season CBS show.

“There was a period in my life and career around the last couple years of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ where things were firing on both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going, and I was really unhappy,” Segel said.

Jason Segel, seen here in February, was unhappy during the final years of "How I Met Your Mother" despite his apparent career success. Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

The actor said he had to ask himself: “Why? What’s off about this equation?”

During his time playing Marshall Eriksen on the award-winning comedy series, Segel also starred in a number of hit movies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “I Love You, Man” and “This Is 40.”

Despite knowing that he “should” have felt accomplished in his career, he still sensed that “something was off.”

“It goes back to a lot of the discussions we [at the roundtable] were having about making sure that what you’re doing is some sort of act of self-exploration — like there’s a reason you’re doing it,” he said.