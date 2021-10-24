Jason Sudeikis Returns As The Devil On 'SNL' To Gush About Banner Few Years

Jason Sudeikis resurrected one of his favorite devilish “Saturday Night Live” characters to gush about the horrible times.

“I’ve been busy, baby. Last few years have been pretty good for ol’ Beelzebub,” Sudeikis’ devil boasted to Colin Jost on “Weekend Update.”

He took credit for earthquakes, killer storms, Instagram for kids, climate change, former Donald Trump-supporting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, bitcoin, vaping, pop-up internet ads — and Florida.

“You ever been to Florida? That’s not that different from hell,” Sudeikis told Jost. “It’s basically pre-hell. It’s people in their hundreds, and the temperatures are also in their hundreds.”

He’s interrupted by a call from Prince Andrew, who has been “blowing my phone all the time,” the devil complains.

The devil appreciated the break from hell to appear on “Weekend Update” because “Rush Limbaugh has been talking my horns off.”

As for QAnon, “those guys are crazy — a bunch of sad internet psychos, thinking a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles exists,” says the devil. “It’s like, excuse me. Don’t drag my good name into your sick fantasies.”