Jason Sudeikis Unleashed In Bonkers Foo Fighters Music Video

Jason Sudeikis once again amazes audiences as a coach ― but not in his Emmy-winning role of Ted Lasso.

The actor brilliantly chews up scenery as a twisted synchronized swimming coach in the Foo Fighters’ music video for “Love Dies Young,” which dropped on Thursday. (Watch it below.)

“I have seen diarrhea with more consistency,” Sudeikis tells his team, adding that his father died inside his mother after conceiving him. “I’ve seen the video,” he says. “It’s horrible.”

Some pep talk, huh?

The off-the-rails romp was directed by the band’s frontman Dave Grohl.

It gets more WTF when the swimmers take the pool. Just watch.