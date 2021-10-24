'Ted Lasso's' Jason Sudeikis Hails 'Historic' Adderall-Fueled 'Saturday Night Live'

“Saturday Night Live” alum and “Ted Lasso” Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis honored the program and poked fun at himself in his opening monologue on “SNL” in his first gig ever as guest host.
“For those of you who don’t know, I worked here at SNL for 10 years — an ‘actor’s dozen,’ we say — and it’s so nice to be a small part of this show’s amazing history,” Sudeikis said.
It’s a “history that was fueled for its first 25 years by cocaine and adrenaline, its next 15 years by Starbucks and unhealthy comparisons, and the last six years by Adderall and fear.”
Recently, Sudeikis has been working on “Ted Lasso,” an Apple TV+ comedy series he co-created, writes and stars in, as a lovable U.S. football coach who heads overseas to coach British soccer.
It “somehow became a hit,” noted Sudeikis, who won Emmys this year as both producer and as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. “I mean, it’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness.”
Sudeikis said it was fun to come back as the “veteran.” Different folks “ask me for advice ... like, ‘I love working here, but what should I do next, or how do I get [producer] Lorne [Michaels] to notice me?’” he noted.
“And honestly, honestly, swear to god, I found myself giving the same advice to every single person,” Sudeikis quipped. “I was just like, you know, ‘Win an Emmy! And if you can, win two!’ You know, double up. That’s the best way to do it. It sets you up for success.”
Sudeikis hailed the “historic” “Saturday Night Live” with its line-up of comedy and musical greats. “This place,” he said, “changed my life, twice: Once as a cast member and a writer here. But most importantly as a kid watching from home.”
