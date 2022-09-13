Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy Without All The Drama, Darling

Don’t worry, Emmys darling Jason Sudeikis picked up an award on stage uninterrupted by any of the ongoing drama with his former fiancée Olivia Wilde.

The “Ted Lasso” star took home his second Best Actor trophy for his performance as the relentlessly sunny, relentlessly mustachioed soccer coach on Apple TV+’s sports comedy at the 74th annual Emmys on Monday evening.

Advertisement

The series was one of this year’s most decorated, towering above all other comedies with 20 nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

“I have sat at home and watched award shows. My mom loves award shows I always bust people’s balls, they get up and say, ‘I didn’t have a chance.’ I really didn’t,” Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech. “It’s an amazing group, I was nominated with, so I’m not overly prepared, but I did take classes at the Second City, so I’m going to go for it.”

“Thank you to my parents. Thank you to our incredible cast. I’s a joy to get to work with you guys. You guys are amazing,” he continued. Thank you so much to the people who watch the show and dig it as much as we dig making it. I’m truly surprised and flattered. Thank you.”

But looming perhaps even larger is the ongoing controversy surrounding Sudeikis’ former relationship with Wilde, the director and actor with whom he shares two children.

Advertisement

Last November, the pair called off their engagement after seven years, and Wilde later embarked on a romance with pop star Harry Styles, who stars in her new psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde was speaking about the film on stage at CinemaCon in April when she was served with child custody documents, a move that she said was meant to “embarrass me professionally” and done in the “most aggressive manner possible.”

A source close to Sudeikis, meanwhile, has insisted that he had “no prior knowledge of the time and place” where Wilde received the documents, and that he would “never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” according to Variety.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

In multiple recent interviews, Wilde expressed her bewilderment at exactly where she was served with the legal papers, noting the various security measures one had to contend with in order to have access to the CinemaCon stage.

Advertisement

“It was my workplace,” she told Variety last month. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Wilde later said in a Vanity Fair cover story that she wasn’t “shocked” by the move, because it was “consistent with my experience of the relationship.”

Sudeikis has yet to publicly share his side of the story.