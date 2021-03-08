Jason Sudeikis Thanks Ex Olivia Wilde In A Fresh Hoodie At Critics Choice Awards

The unexpected hoodied darling of this year’s awards season, Jason Sudeikis, continued his charm offensive at the Critics Choice Awards, where he gave a sweet shoutout to ex Olivia Wilde.

After a strong showing at last week’s Golden Globes, the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” picked up a few more awards at the 26th annual ceremony on Sunday night, with Sudeikis taking home the trophies for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series.

Accepting the latter award in a fresh hoodie, Sudeikis course-corrected from his somewhat rambling Globes speech with a handful of straightforward thank yous to the show’s cast and crew before addressing his ex and their two children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom, Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show,” Sudeikis said in his acceptance speech. “She was like, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

Before signing off, Sudeikis explained why “Ted Lasso,” which is currently filming its second season in London, has been a welcome relief in this “whack ass year.”

“This thing has been a wonderful vessel to hear people’s stories of forgiveness and redemption, healing and understanding,” he shared. “It’s really, really flattering to have an opportunity to share something ... that means something to you guys. Know that that means a lot to us.”

After the ceremony, Wilde returned the favor, celebrating the win on social media, while making special mention of his much buzzed-about awards attire.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins. So happy for you guys,” she tweeted. “I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌”

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021

Sudeikis and Wilde went their separate ways at the beginning of 2020, ending their engagement after nine years together, People reported in November.

Since calling it quits, the two have seemingly managed to remain amicable and committed to co-parenting their two children. Both parties have reportedly moved on, as Wilde had recently begun dating Harry Styles after the pair hit it off on the set of her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” while Sudeikis has been linked to British model Keeley Hazell.

In a gushing post about his work on the film last month, Wilde made her first public comment about the singer since their romance made headlines, writing that he “blew us away every day” on set.

Sudeikis, meanwhile, has stayed silent on his new romance.