A Very Tired Jason Sudeikis Accepts Golden Globe In Tie-Dye Hoodie

While the Golden Globes’ female nominees attended the virtual ceremony dripping in couture from the comforts of their own homes, Jason Sudeikis went straight for comfort during the awards show on Sunday night.

Nevertheless, the 78th annual ceremony made a winner out of the first-time nominee when Sudeikis won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for his performance in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis beat out fellow nominees Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek’s”) and last year’s winner, Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), who all watched as the actor somewhat haphazardly delivered his speech.

Appearing in a wrinkled tie-dye hoodie, Sudeikis initially seemed taken aback by his win, starting and stopping his speech, while he attempted to navigate the event’s various technical difficulties.

“Wow, alright! Can I talk now?” he asked. “That’s nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. To me, this is the coolest thing .... That’s nuts. That’s crazy.”

He then went on to “reject the premise of being the best actor” because he said he believes the best actor is the one you are working opposite of, “in his humble opinion.”

Whether he was unprepared, nervous or just tired ― Sudeikis was speaking from London, where it was much later in the evening ― is unclear. But as he went on, his speech began to make less sense, prompting Cheadle to give him the “wrap it up” hand signal as the other nominees began to laugh.

not Don Cheadle giving Jason Sudeikis the “wrap it up” gesture SKSKS #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/g5ODtHmpkq — ✿ (@thatsrach) March 1, 2021

“And Don’s right, I need to wrap this puppy up, never been my forte,” Sudeikis said. “Thank you, I appreciate you guys, and shout-out to my fellow nominees.”

Fans watching along at home immediately began reacting to his instantly meme-able speech on social media, with some responding with concern, glee and downright admiration.

I’m not knocking Jason Sudeikis, but I also would have worn a tie dyed hoodie to the #GoldenGlobes and eaten several edibles — Matthew Groff (@mlgroff) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis in a tie dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ggc0QflCK0 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 1, 2021

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

Why didn't we all get as high as Jason Sudeikis before watching this — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis looks extremely divorced right now — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis' edibles hit just at the right time — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 1, 2021

huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie.🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uefcQ3a0CH — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) March 1, 2021

Watching that Jason Sudeikis speech was much like watching Ted Lasso - equal parts confused and turned on. #GoldenGlobes — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 1, 2021

anyway, congrats to Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/q9TXPTHnNJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021