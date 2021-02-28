A Very Tired Jason Sudeikis Accepts Golden Globe In Tie-Dye Hoodie

While the Golden Globes’ female nominees attended the virtual ceremony dripping in couture from the comforts of their own homes, Jason Sudeikis went straight for comfort during the awards show on Sunday night.
Nevertheless, the 78th annual ceremony made a winner out of the first-time nominee when Sudeikis won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category for his performance in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
Sudeikis beat out fellow nominees Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek’s”) and last year’s winner, Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), who all watched as the actor somewhat haphazardly delivered his speech.
Appearing in a wrinkled tie-dye hoodie, Sudeikis initially seemed taken aback by his win, starting and stopping his speech, while he attempted to navigate the event’s various technical difficulties.
“Wow, alright! Can I talk now?” he asked. “That’s nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. To me, this is the coolest thing .... That’s nuts. That’s crazy.”
He then went on to “reject the premise of being the best actor” because he said he believes the best actor is the one you are working opposite of, “in his humble opinion.”
Whether he was unprepared, nervous or just tired ― Sudeikis was speaking from London, where it was much later in the evening ― is unclear. But as he went on, his speech began to make less sense, prompting Cheadle to give him the “wrap it up” hand signal as the other nominees began to laugh.
“And Don’s right, I need to wrap this puppy up, never been my forte,” Sudeikis said. “Thank you, I appreciate you guys, and shout-out to my fellow nominees.”
Fans watching along at home immediately began reacting to his instantly meme-able speech on social media, with some responding with concern, glee and downright admiration.