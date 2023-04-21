Pundit's Defense Of Paying For Twitter Blue Gets People Concerned About His Bowels

Now that Elon Musk has started stripping blue verification check marks from Twitter accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee, his fans are trying to get others to pay $8 a month for Twitter Blue.

One of them is Jason Whitlock, a former ESPN columnist who now works for the conservative outlet The Blaze.

On Friday, Whitlock tweeted, “I do not understand the reluctance to pay the $8” for the blue check mark, complaining that “entitled” people “always want something for nothing.”

It's $8 a month to support a service that -- whether we like it or not -- media members use daily to do their jobs. I do not understand the reluctance to pay the $8. The entitled will refuse to pay and support. They always want something for nothing. It's about support, not fame. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 21, 2023

One person wondered if Whitlock was putting his money where his mouth is, speculating that The Blaze was paying for his blue check mark.

Is Blaze paying it for you or is it coming out of your pocket and your not being reimbursed for it, 🤔. — rcc (@rcc) April 21, 2023

But things really went down the toilet when Whitlock responded by describing his spending habits:

“Dude, it’s $8 a month. A Big Mac and fries. Good lord, I probably use $8 a day in toilet paper,” he tweeted.

Dude, it's $8 a month. A Big Mac and fries. Good lord, I probably use $8 a day in toilet paper. https://t.co/sMKPKrEY74 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 21, 2023

That’s when people decided that the state of Whitlock’s colon was at least as upsetting as paying a billionaire $8 a month for what is basically an emoji next to their name.

(That's a lot of toilet paper) https://t.co/P6H5q6qzdz — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 21, 2023

Again, it's time to use a bidet and wash your ass, people. https://t.co/8GJi9RxP4I — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 21, 2023

Bro how much do you shit a day??? https://t.co/efvvW3gFp6 pic.twitter.com/TRLpk4pjqr — Dragon (Bean Sorcerer/ess) Fish (@DragonFishOfish) April 21, 2023

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Toilet paper $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying https://t.co/o72QgKUFb9 — Allison McCague, PhD 🧬⚾️ (@PetitePhD) April 21, 2023

you should be telling this to a medical professional https://t.co/oyNrS6wpnR — tom mckay (@thetomzone) April 21, 2023

i double checked the price of toilet paper at a target in nashville (where jason whitlock lives) and he's going through at least 6 rolls of tp a day https://t.co/lh4KIgSC88 pic.twitter.com/CpArnUgQ4q — joshua (@joshua_bote) April 21, 2023

Why would you tell on yourself like this in public? Gross. Go get checked out. — pitchforks (@BrandiLynn4Ever) April 21, 2023

Raise your hand if 1) you don't use $8 a day in toilet paper and 2) your self-esteem is fine without a little blue thingy by your name? https://t.co/zHHs4pocgJ — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 21, 2023

It’s just too easy…. But we already knew he was FOS 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/6FG0dcifx4 — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) April 21, 2023

Whitlock took a lot of crap for the tweet, but seemed to be OK with the attention.

Da GOAT of toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/C9zC5O9Cjp — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 21, 2023

He also seemed willing to try to monetize the tweet after this comment.

I just hope you get a toilet paper endorsement deal out this. — None None (@Nebraskaman9694) April 21, 2023