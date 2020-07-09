Javicia Leslie Is Your New 'Batwoman' In Another First

The CW series “Batwoman” has turned over its cape to Javicia Leslie.

Leslie replaces Ruby Rose, who departed the show after one season in which her Batwoman became the first queer title-role superhero on a live-action TV series. The crime-fighter revealed to Gotham City that she’s lesbian in a January episode.

Leslie noted Wednesday that she was making TV history on another front.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said, per Deadline.

Leslie’s Batwoman character will originate as Ryan Wilder, an “out lesbian” and “former drug runner” who’s “messy, a little goofy and untamed,” Variety noted.

“Batwoman” is scheduled to premiere its second season in January.

Rose announced in May that she was leaving the show ― a move characterized by show officials as a mutual parting. Producers pledged at the time to fill the role with an actor who, like Rose, is from the “LGBTQ community.”

Rose gave a thumbs-up to the casting choice. “You are going to be amazing!” she told Leslie on Instagram.

