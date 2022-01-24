Javier Bardem Surprised Daniel Craig With The Perfect Birthday Performance

The two actors became friends while working on the film, so when they discovered their birthdays were only one day apart, a joint party seemed in order, according to Variety.

Bardem went all out for his birthday buddy, according to Craig.

“I remember you were in drag, but I know that’s a whole other story,” Craig said during a dual interview with Variety.

Bardem immediately added the necessary context.

“Coming out of a cake,” Bardem added. “I was supposed to be the ‘Bond girl’ that night, and oh, my God, I was.”

Bardem said he sang “Happy Birthday to You” in his “best Marilyn Monroe impersonation” ― apparently one of the first times he performed musically in public.

Despite his lack of musical experience, Bardem was asked to perform as Desi Arnaz in “Being The Ricardos.”

“When [the ‘Being the Ricardos’ team] told me to sing, I was like, ‘Are you sure of that? Are you sure you want me singing?’ And then I try.”