ENTERTAINMENT

Javier Bardem Says ‘There Are No Borders Or Walls’ While Presenting Oscar In Spanish

The actor made the powerful remarks while presenting the award for Best Foreign Language Film to "Roma."

Javier Bardem made a powerful gesture while presenting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday night. 

“There are no borders or walls that can restrain ingenuity and talent,” the actor said in Spanish, clearly referring to the wall President Donald Trump is attempting to build along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

“In any region of any country of any continent, there are always great stories that move us,” he continued. “And tonight we celebrate the excellence and importance of the cultures and languages of different countries.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly come under fire for its approach to immigration, including the controversial child separation policy that has left hundreds of migrant families torn apart

Bardem and fellow presenter Angela Bassett announced “Roma” as the winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. “The nominees tonight prove that we are part of the same ocean,” said director Alfonso Cuaron while accepting the award. 

“Roma” is the first-ever Mexican winner of the Best Foreign Language Film award.

People on Twitter loved the powerful moment from Bardem. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Oscars 2019: All The Best Dressed Celebrities
Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

The Oscars Alfonso Cuaron Roma Javier Bardem Academy Award For Best Foreign Language Film
CONVERSATIONS