Javier Bardem Says ‘There Are No Borders Or Walls’ While Presenting Oscar In Spanish

Javier Bardem made a powerful gesture while presenting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday night.

“There are no borders or walls that can restrain ingenuity and talent,” the actor said in Spanish, clearly referring to the wall President Donald Trump is attempting to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In any region of any country of any continent, there are always great stories that move us,” he continued. “And tonight we celebrate the excellence and importance of the cultures and languages of different countries.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly come under fire for its approach to immigration, including the controversial child separation policy that has left hundreds of migrant families torn apart.

Bardem and fellow presenter Angela Bassett announced “Roma” as the winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. “The nominees tonight prove that we are part of the same ocean,” said director Alfonso Cuaron while accepting the award.

“Roma” is the first-ever Mexican winner of the Best Foreign Language Film award.

People on Twitter loved the powerful moment from Bardem.

Also, Javier Bardem speaking Spanish just made my day. It was so powerful and his words so true. #Oscars — Danny Islas (@Danny_Islas) February 25, 2019

Although the #Oscars2019 is a bit lacking in organization, I was blown away by 2018’s films and the growing representation of POC, international cinema, and films made on and for different platforms. (I may be biased, but I loved #JavierBardem’s intro) — Christina Vázquez Mauricio (@DPSWorldLang) February 25, 2019

JAVIER BARDEM SPEAKING SPANISH AGAINST THE WALL JUST TOPPED ME — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) February 25, 2019

Javier Bardem should host the Oscars entirely in Spanish next year, free idea thank you! — Ella Cerón (@ellaceron) February 25, 2019