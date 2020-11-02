Wims was ejected. A fine and suspension are in the offing.

He ticked off Bears coach Matt Nagy, too.

“It’s selfish and it should have zero part in this game,” Nagy said in a postgame interview. “I’m just very disappointed in him for that.”

Wims’ outrageous misbehavior had no clear motive. Perhaps he was upset at Gardner-Johnson for sticking a finger in the face of another Bears receiver, Anthony Miller, on a previous possession, NFL.com reported. Or maybe he was still angry after Gardner-Johnson yanked off Wims’ mouthguard, the Chicago Tribune noted.

The Saints won in overtime, 26-23.