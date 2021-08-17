Jay Cutler Speaks Out On Uber Eats Dropping Him For Opposing School Mask Mandates

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, who has spoken out against COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools, said Friday that he’d lost a commercial deal with Uber Eats due to his “views,” telling fans it “frees up my weekend.”

The 38-year-old tweeted that he “lost a commercial with Uber Eats partnering with the NFL.”

“Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned,’” he wrote. “Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”