Jay Inslee's Mockery Of His Own Failed 2020 Campaign Is Beyond Be-leaf

Jay Inslee appears to be tackling his exit from the 2020 presidential race with tree-mendous humor.
The Washington state governor dropped his bid for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday and the following day shared an article from satirical news website The Onion that poked fun at the news.
The spoof story imagines Inslee, whose campaign centered on confronting the climate crisis, announcing his withdrawal to supporters and then “ethereally transforming into a majestic oak.”
“I think you’ll like my new stump speech,” Inslee joked about the article on Twitter.
The post inspired some pun-derful responses:
Inslee is now running for a third term as governor of Washington state in 2020.
