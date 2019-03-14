Jay Leno Does 'Angry' Trump-Free Monologue On 'The Tonight Show'

On the same day that Donald Trump referred to Jay Leno’s comments about late-night comedy focusing too much on one topic (namely, the president), Leno showed up Wednesday on “The Tonight Show” for a politics-free stand-up gig.
The former “Tonight Show” host took the stage under the pretense that current host Jimmy Fallon ran into him, “the angry guy” on the street, and brought him on the show to rant.
If you were waiting to hear jokes about hemorrhoids, iPhones and medical marijuana, your shtick has come in.
Watch the routine above.