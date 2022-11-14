Jay Leno Hospitalized After Sustaining Burns In Car Fire

Comedian Jay Leno poses in front of a 1979 Ford F-150 pickup this past August. JEFF KOWALSKY via Getty Images

Comedian and longtime television personality Jay Leno confirmed Monday that he was seriously burned in a car fire Sunday, but that he is in recovery and doing “ok.”

Leno, 72, confirmed reports of the fire to Variety, saying in a statement: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

TMZ on Monday was the first to report on Leno’s injuries, saying he was in treatment at a Grossman Burn Center location after a car erupted near him in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his vehicles. Leno was burned on the left side of his face but did not sustain any damage to his eyes or ears, according to TMZ.

The former “Tonight Show” host was supposed to perform at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but organizers informed attendees that his appearance was canceled due to a “serious medical emergency.”

Leno is a major car and motorbike enthusiast and has hosted the show “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC since 2015. He also writes a regular column for Popular Mechanics where he discusses his car collection and offers automotive advice.