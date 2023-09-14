Deion Sanders Gets Scolded For His Manners By Opposing Coach Days Before Game

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell may have tugged on Superman’s cape in appearing to shame University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders days before their game. (Watch the video below.)

Sanders is perhaps the coach of the moment at all levels after quickly turning the sad-sack Buffaloes into a formidable team. Led by Sanders’ son, Shedeur, at quarterback and a host of other transfers, they’re 2-0 and ranked 18th in the country after the team finished 1-11 last year.

But Norvell didn’t let the fact that his team is a 23.5-point underdog on Saturday stop him from shading Deion Sanders and his shades.

“I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder,” Norvell said on his show Wednesday. “I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

Here’s Sanders at a press conference last month with hat and sunglasses, which he often wears in interviews.

Deion Sanders addresses the press in early August. Hyoung Chang via Getty Images

Norvell said his team was tired of the publicity surrounding its in-state rival after having to do interviews with ESPN leading up to the game.