Jay-Z Makes Grammys History As The Most Nominated Artist Of All Time

Jay-Z has made Grammys history.

The music mogul has earned a total of 83 Grammy nominations in his career, making him the most nominated artist of all time, the Recording Academy announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jay-Z received two nominations this year for Best Rap Song for his work on songs “Bath Salts” and “Jail.” He was also recognized for his work on Kanye West’s album’s “Donda” in the Album of the Year category.

Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

The hip-hop legend has had quite an exciting couple of months.

Last month, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where among tributes he received that night was a taped video message from former President Barack Obama. He was also honored by Dave Chappelle, who gave an in-person speech at the ceremony in Cleveland.

Advertisement

But Jay-Z isn’t the only person in his family to make Grammys history.

Beyoncé broke the record for having the most Grammy wins by a female artist in history back in March. And their oldest child, 9-year-old Blue Ivy, became the second-youngest person ever to win a Grammy that same month with her contribution to the song “Brown Skin Girl.”