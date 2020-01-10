Jay-Z And Beyoncé Sent Reese Witherspoon A Hilarious Gift After Golden Globes Snafu

If you ever need libations, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are more than happy to provide.
The stars reportedly brought their own champagne to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday — Armand de Brignac champagne, otherwise known as Ace of Spades, which is owned by a company belonging to Jay-Z.
Their stash came in handy when a nearby table of celebrities that included Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon ran out of water. Clearly wanting to help with the problem, Jay and Bey supplied the table with some of their own bubbles to quench their thirst.
The moment later became a meme, which Witherspoon joked about on her Instagram.
Then, on Thursday, Witherspoon reported another development in the champagne-sharing saga.
In an Instagram Story, the actor explained that Jay and Bey had sent her a box of the champagne they’d shared at the Globes with a note that read “more water.”
Witherspoon even shared the goods with her mom, Betty:
Praise the champagne gods Jay and Bey!