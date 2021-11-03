Jay-Z Joins Instagram, Becomes The Only Person Beyoncé Follows

“I love to be a part of projects that widen the lens,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “Once it’s widened for us, it’s widened for Asians. For Mexicans. For everyone.”

For years, “one of the only things on public television was Westerns, every week, and we weren’t represented in those at all,” Jay-Z added. “In fact, our characters were taken from us. The Lone Ranger was based on one of the characters from this film.”

Watch a trailer for “The Harder They Fall” below.