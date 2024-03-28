What The Heck Is Wrong With Heisman Trophy Winner's Elbow In Viral Photo?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was a nightmare for opponents in a Heisman Trophy-winning season, is now scaring people with an image of his throwing elbow.
A photo of Daniels during a Nov. 4, 2023, game against Alabama shows the joint looking like something out of a science-fiction movie where one arm grows out of another.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the USA Today image Wednesday in a report about Daniels meeting with teams before the NFL draft in late April. But it wasn’t his update that caught everyone’s attention. It was that dang elbow.
“Is that the bottom half of his Subway sandwich under his arm?” one person asked.
“I will never sleep again after seeing this elbow,” a second person commented.
Another shared this zinger:
Others of course speculated that the image was manipulated or generated by artificial intelligence, but it’s real and it’s spectacularly weird.
Here’s a closer look at the original pic:
And here’s another angle from the same game:
Sports medicine Dr. Jesse Morse chimed in as well, chalking up the bizarre spectacle to “inflammation of the bursa,” prompting the bursa sac to fill with fluid.
“These are VERY common, and more annoying than concerning,” wrote Morse, who is not treating Daniels. “As long as they are not infected.”
And just in case any scouts on hand for Daniels’ pro day Wednesday were wondering about the impact on his career, Morse added: “These usually do not have a negative impacts on the player/person. This should not impact his ability to throw or cause any pain. Literally just a visual oddity.”
The Athletic projected Daniels to be the second pick after USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
On Wednesday Daniels threw dozens of passes in a look-see for all NFL teams at LSU’s pro day, The Advocate in Baton Rouge reported.
As for the progress of his elbow, no one could see. He wore a long-sleeved shirt.
HuffPost reached out to Daniels through LSU for comment on the viral photo.