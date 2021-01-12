University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday hailed Jaylen Waddle’s “mental toughness” in playing during the previous night’s national championship game on an ankle he had fractured less than three months ago.

But some NFL stars had other words for Alabama and its wide receiver, obviously hobbled during the Crimson Tide’s 52-24 victory over Ohio State. Superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a chorus on Twitter exhorting the team to remove Waddle from the game so he didn’t risk his NFL future.

Jaylen Waddle limps off the field in the second half.



Giving it all for his teammates. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/UhwFVZkhZp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

Waddle caught three passes for 34 yards, and his tender ankle was apparent from his first reception. He limped as he tried to slow down out of bounds.

Welcome back Jaylen Waddle



pic.twitter.com/Zz0jZ7B7TQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 12, 2021

The fleet pass-catcher is considered a first-round draft prospect.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones praised Waddle for putting “his career and body on the line to help us out and help us to win a game,” AL.com reported.

Mahomes begged to differ. “But you can’t let that man be out there!” he tweeted.

Respect the heart! But you can’t let that man be out there! https://t.co/QqaXYQ1EEX — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 12, 2021

Many pros wondered if the risk was worth the reward.

Who advised 17 for Bama to play? Whoever it is definitely doesn’t have his best interest at heart. As a competitor, I understand why he would want to play, but no way he should be out there with the future he has ahead. I hope he can stay safe. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 12, 2021

Waddle making me nervous🥴 they needa take him out — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 12, 2021

Waddle future so bright . They gone win . Just chill lil homie. — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) January 12, 2021

Keep waddle out of the game... I know you love the game brotha but you not playing tonight is best for your future — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 12, 2021

Waddle is forcing this game , get healthy for the NFL. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) January 12, 2021