Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died last month at the age of 26.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from a combination of fentanyl and cocaine, a medical examiner has revealed.

Bruce Goldfarb, the spokesman for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said the death was ruled an accident after an autopsy, according to WBAL TV.

Ferguson, who played in 10 games last season, died last month at the age of 26. Baltimore police initially told the Baltimore Sun there was no indication of “trauma or foul play” and that they had not ruled out the possibility of an overdose.

Although no written autopsy report has been made available, the agency hopes to have one 90% completed within 90 days, the Baltimore Sun reported on Friday.

Ferguson’s friends and family will gather in St. Francisville, Louisiana, on Saturday to honor his life.

The Ravens said in a statement that the team is “focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate.”