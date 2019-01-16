Jayme Closs 911 Call Released: 'He Killed My Parents. I Want To Go Home.'

Wisconsin police have released audio of the 911 call placed after 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped a remote cabin where she says she was held by 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson.

Kristin Kasinskas called Douglas County 911 on Jan. 10 after neighbor Jeanne Nutter pounded on the door of her Gordon home shouting: “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!”

The recording of the call details the tense minutes that followed.

“I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs,” Kasinskas can be heard telling the 911 operator. “I 100 percent think it is her.”

Nutter took the phone when the operator asked how the two women found Closs, whom authorities had been searching for since Oct. 15 ― the day the bodies of the teen’s parents were discovered.

“I was walking my dog and we were almost home and she was walking towards me, crying, saying, ‘You gotta help me, you gotta help me,’” Nutter said.

“She said, ‘He killed my parents. I want to go home. Help me,’” she adds.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL:

Patterson was charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Monday with two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping.

A criminal complaint obtained by HuffPost includes chilling details Patterson allegedly shared with investigators about the abduction of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

The entire complaint, which can found in the story below, includes graphic and disturbing details and may be upsetting to some readers.

Send David Lohr an email or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.