Jazmine Sullivan at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Jazmine Sullivan took home her first Grammy ever for Best R&B Performance in a tie with Silk Sonic on Sunday night.

The powerhouse songstress scored three Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album for “Heaux Tales,” and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and became Sullivan’s first chart-topper.

The Philly native also recently earned three NAACP Image Awards, racking up wins including Best Female Artist and Best Album for “Heaux Tales.”

The 32-minute album dishes out empowering lyrics about love, sexual liberation, infidelity, growth and acceptance.

Sullivan canceled her ”Heaux Tales” tour in February after announcing on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you,” she shared.

Tour update. This is really disappointing but we will figure it out. pic.twitter.com/bp1a0aLetx — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) February 25, 2022

On March 9, Sullivan announced on Twitter: “Doctors cleared me. ATL I’ll see you tonight.” She also shared a statement that she was “still recovering from the effects of COVID. But I really miss u all and I’m doing my best to continue on w the tour! See u there!”

Doctors cleared me. ATL I’ll see you tonight 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TCs8OoW564 — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) March 9, 2022