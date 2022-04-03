Jazmine Sullivan took home her first Grammy ever for Best R&B Performance in a tie with Silk Sonic on Sunday night.
The powerhouse songstress scored three Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Album for “Heaux Tales,” and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings,” which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and became Sullivan’s first chart-topper.
The Philly native also recently earned three NAACP Image Awards, racking up wins including Best Female Artist and Best Album for “Heaux Tales.”
The 32-minute album dishes out empowering lyrics about love, sexual liberation, infidelity, growth and acceptance.
The “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer quickly captivated audiences with “Heaux Tales,” which was chosen as 2021 Album of the Year by BET, NPR and Pitchfork and earned a spot on The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Top Ten list.
Sullivan canceled her ”Heaux Tales” tour in February after announcing on social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you,” she shared.
On March 9, Sullivan announced on Twitter: “Doctors cleared me. ATL I’ll see you tonight.” She also shared a statement that she was “still recovering from the effects of COVID. But I really miss u all and I’m doing my best to continue on w the tour! See u there!”
The R&B star’s “Heaux Tales” tour will last through July.