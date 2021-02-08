Jazmine Sullivan And H.E.R. Reflect On Sending A Powerful Message At Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. are celebrating their Super Bowl wins after electrifying performances at the big game on Sunday night.

The R&B artists have received widespread praise on social media for their performances; H.E.R. performed “America the Beautiful” and Sullivan performed the national anthem as a duet with country artist Eric Church.

H.E.R. reflected on the experience during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” on Monday, saying that she wanted to bring her “flavor” to the performance. The Grammy winner also celebrated the fact that she and another Black woman were featured for such a widely viewed event.

“To be alongside somebody like Jazmine, and for two Black women to be up there was a powerful message, so I was just happy to be a part of [it] this year,” H.E.R. said.

Co-host Gayle King also noted the significance of the visibility of Black women: “That was a good example of Black Girl Magic, a lot of people are saying,” she said.

Sullivan celebrated the “bridging” of her sound and Church’s for their performance of the national anthem, but she also recognized during the CBS segment that her and H.E.R.’s performances served as “a moment for Black girls... and representing who we are,” she said. (See the clip of the CBS interview below.)

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. created powerful patriotic moments at the #SuperBowl with their renditions of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful."@HERMusicx & @jsullivanmusic join us only on @CBSThisMorning to talk about why their performances meant so much to them. pic.twitter.com/YCDsnfeCQx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 8, 2021

On Monday, H.E.R. joined the chorus of Twitter users celebrating Sullivan’s vocals.

H.E.R. tweeted a picture from Sunday night of the 12-time Grammy nominee, writing, “What a queen.”

Many on Twitter applauded both artists and the celebration of Black women:

Come on Black Women at the Super Bowl!!!! — 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) February 7, 2021

Let’s talk about the poetry and the musical performances led by black women on Super Bowl Sunday! pic.twitter.com/FNQNdVUqLA — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) February 8, 2021

black women winning the super bowl so far. — solange stan account (@RexxLifeRaj) February 7, 2021

Black Women singing all up and through the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/AA6n9kaFdc — Sonique (@SoniqueSaturdy) February 7, 2021

Last month, H.E.R. and Sullivan collaborated on a song, “Girl Like Me,” off Sullivan’s new album, “Heaux Tales,” which was released on Jan. 8.