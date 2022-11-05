Jazmine Sullivan Shuts Down World Series With Stunning National Anthem Performance

Jazmine Sullivan at the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan proved she’s the real World Series champion after her national anthem performance.

The “Heaux Tales” singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Her stunning rendition of the anthem sent viewers at home into a frenzy.

“Jazmine Sullivan really sang tf outta the national anthem,” one Twitter user wrote. “Like, man. That’s a voice!”

Another person on Twitter wrote: “Jazmine Sullivan just CRUSHED that National Anthem!”

The mic is ALWAYS on with Jazmine Sullivan 🎤🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/X5ZmNKDAfO — HOT 97 (@HOT97) November 4, 2022

Sullivan has delivered an awe-inspiring performance of the national anthem before.

The R&B singer memorably performed the song as a duet with country artist Eric Church ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Sullivan paid tribute to Houston before her performance last year by wearing a tracksuit during a rehearsal that was similar to the one the late icon wore when she sang the anthem for the 1991 Super Bowl.

