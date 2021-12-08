JB Smoove Orders Black Couple In Back To Replace White Guys In Front On 'Kimmel'

Welcome to Smooveywood.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star JB Smoove guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday and made himself right at home.

The comedian was in the midst of his monologue when he noticed a Black couple in the back. He ordered them to move to the front.

“This ain’t gonna happen tonight,” he said. “You two Black people, get your asses up right now. Don’t make me come and get you. ... Get up and come down here. When I’m hosting, Black people don’t sit in the back. They sit in the front.”

As the apparently staged bit continued, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor then told a couple of white dudes in the front to make way for the pair.

“And you two goofy asses get up,” he said. “Go to that parking lot, get back in your Subaru and go to Bubba Gump Shrimp or whatever the hell white people do.”

But Smoove’s conversion of the show into Smooveywood wasn’t yet complete.