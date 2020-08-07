J.B. Smoove Celebrates 'Naked Thursday' By Stripping For Seth Meyers

J.B. Smoove arrived overdressed for his online interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night” Thursday ― so he got undressed. (Watch above.)
Hey, it was all legit because the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star was merely celebrating “Naked Thursday,” a day he invented for his household amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a remarkable thing I have thought up,” he said.
“The world is in a different place,” he added. “Who knows what day it is? Only thing I can remember in the whole week is Naked Thursday.”
And he’s a devout observer, stripping for Meyers and a national TV audience as he discussed the difference between a snack and a morsel, a swig and a sip, and a pinch and a smidgen.
The disrobing continues here:
