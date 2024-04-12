These Earbuds Are 'Better Than Ones That Cost Hundreds More' — With This Sale, They're Under $60

“I am a sound engineer and I am extremely critical of the sound quality from anything I own. These sound better than earbuds that cost hundreds more! The bass is excellent, and there are 3 different levels of noise cancelling so if you need to stay a little bit aware of what’s going on around you, you can.

Highly recommend!” — Cinemagic

“I brought these headphones for my husband and he loves it! He say he love the color but the best part is the quality of these headphones. It is very clear when he use them for audio with bluetooth to his phone. It is lightweight and doesn’t irritate his ear like some in the past. I’m satisfied with this purchase and would recommend to others.” — Suzie Bui

“I had a hard time finding earbuds that properly fit my ears, which i consider small. Regular earbuds are very uncomfortable for me. BUT THIS JBL EARBUDS have been great. Personally I like that they are comfortable, can keep them for a long time without feeling the need to take them off and I like the quality of the sound. Maybe others have better noise cancellation, but this are a huge win for me as they are very comfortable and I looked for that a lot in earbuds.” — Natalia Herrera

“I have a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds which work great, but they are a bit of a pain to get in my ear, keep in my ear, and take out of my ear so I was looking for more of an Apple-style Earbud and found these JBL Earbuds and thought I would give them a try... I’ve only used them a couple of weeks now, but they work great! I’m thinking of getting a second pair in different color for the car. I find these much easier and convenient to use and were half the price of Samsung Galaxy Buds. I like how they fit into the charging case better too! They are also a little more comfortable, especially when laying on your side in bed on a pillow or similar. If they stay reliable, which I have no reason to doubt they wont... then A+ JBL!” — P.S.