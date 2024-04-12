These Earbuds Are 'Better Than Ones That Cost Hundreds More' — With This Sale, They're Under $60

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There seems to be no end to the wide array of headphone and earbud options available these days, but it’s worth it to be picky — especially since they can be a hefty financial investment. So when a great earbud sale gets spotted out in the wild, we feel compelled to jump on it. And right now, you can get the JBL Tune Flex earbuds for 40% off at Amazon. If you’ve been on the fence about making an earbud purchase, take this as your sign to add a pair to your cart.
These comfy, cushy earbuds not only feature noise-canceling technology, but they boast up to 32 hours of battery life. They’re water-resistant and sweat-proof, making them perfect for workouts and even inclement weather. And for under $60, they’re practically a steal.
These earbuds feature four microphones, which also make them ideal for taking calls while out and about or wearing during Zoom meetings. They also feature VoiceAware technology, so you can control how much you hear your own voice by controlling the mic input that gets routed back into your own earbuds — a handier feature than one might think!
These earbuds are available in black, blue and white, so you can snag the one that best fits your vibe and head out into the world listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts with ease and comfort.
Promising reviews:
“I am a sound engineer and I am extremely critical of the sound quality from anything I own. These sound better than earbuds that cost hundreds more! The bass is excellent, and there are 3 different levels of noise cancelling so if you need to stay a little bit aware of what’s going on around you, you can.
Highly recommend!” — Cinemagic
“I brought these headphones for my husband and he loves it! He say he love the color but the best part is the quality of these headphones. It is very clear when he use them for audio with bluetooth to his phone. It is lightweight and doesn’t irritate his ear like some in the past. I’m satisfied with this purchase and would recommend to others.” — Suzie Bui
“I had a hard time finding earbuds that properly fit my ears, which i consider small. Regular earbuds are very uncomfortable for me. BUT THIS JBL EARBUDS have been great. Personally I like that they are comfortable, can keep them for a long time without feeling the need to take them off and I like the quality of the sound. Maybe others have better noise cancellation, but this are a huge win for me as they are very comfortable and I looked for that a lot in earbuds.” — Natalia Herrera
“I have a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds which work great, but they are a bit of a pain to get in my ear, keep in my ear, and take out of my ear so I was looking for more of an Apple-style Earbud and found these JBL Earbuds and thought I would give them a try... I’ve only used them a couple of weeks now, but they work great! I’m thinking of getting a second pair in different color for the car. I find these much easier and convenient to use and were half the price of Samsung Galaxy Buds. I like how they fit into the charging case better too! They are also a little more comfortable, especially when laying on your side in bed on a pillow or similar. If they stay reliable, which I have no reason to doubt they wont... then A+ JBL!” — P.S.