What’s better than noise-canceling, sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with a long battery life? Noise-canceling, sweat-resistant wireless earbuds with a long battery life for under $50. If you’re in the market for a new set of headphones or are looking to upgrade your listening experience, JBL’s Tune 230NC earbuds are currently 40% off — making them just $59.95, their best price since January.
These babies have six microphones, making them perfect for taking clear calls on the go or wearing during Zoom meetings. They have JBL’s Pure Bass sound and up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, too, so you’ll never be without your favorite podcast or playlist. They’re also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can take them to the gym or on a hike with no issues.
With active noise-canceling as well as “Ambient Aware” and “TalkThru” features, you can totally tune out the outside world, decide what you want to hear or immediately switch to calls. You can change the earbud tips (three sizes are included) to ensure a comfortable fit and even choose between black, white and blue colors to find a pair you really love.
To really make the most of your headphones, reviewers say you should get the JBL app, which lets you customize your listening preferences by changing the bass or equalizer, and even has a feature that helps track down missing ear buds if you lose one along the way.
“I bought these for my recent trip and we all know it’s nice to shut all the sounds on a long flight. These worked absolutely amazing! I love the app that you can get, to control the headphones and actually help find one when you lose it. The censors in the headphones and change how you hear things just my pulling one out of your ear. I even had my husband try them and let me tell you he was very upset with the price I paid and the the price he paid for his.” — Shopper5
“I purchased these earbuds for running and for work, where I am active all the time. They are a GREAT value for the money. I didn’t wamy to spend hundreds of dollars on more expensive options and the JBL reviews were positive. I am very pleased with the sound quality, bass, connectivity, and battery life. I usually get more than 12 hours of continuous use before charging. I recently compared the JBLs against the Apple pods and the JBLs were vastly better sounding.” — johnb
“I had previously tried several brands of earbuds, but none have been as good as this one. These ones are amazing! the sound, the bass... I love that it has an application where I can modify the sound and gestures to my liking. The battery is very good as it lasts a long time. I have no complaints regarding the quality of the product!” — Shayna R.
“I’ve tried a lot of earbuds from a lot of different brands, from Skullcandy to Apple. Out of everything, I’d say this is my favorite. The sound quality is top notch, the noise cancelling is great, the battery life is phenomenal, I absolutely love them. They also fit great in my ears, which is a huge plus because I had to get external ear grips for my old AirPods. My only gripe is the app being slightly annoying to connect with the earbuds, but really you don’t need the app to use these. If you’re at all on the fence about these, get them, it’s really worth it” — ThatGamingKid45
