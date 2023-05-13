Target JBL Go3 wireless speaker in gray, black, and teal

Now is the time to pump up the volume on all your great outdoor plans, from picnics to beach days to long bike rides.

The must-have accessory for summer jams is a portable speaker — and, right now, the small-but-mighty JBL Go3 wireless speaker is 20% off at Target.

This lightweight sound machine, despite being small enough to fit in the palm of an adult’s hand, can amplify hard-hitting tunes easily. “Incredible full and rich sound from such a tiny speaker. I’m really blown away and can’t believe how powerful it is. Waterproof and easy to travel with,” said reviewer Socalmom56.

The compact speaker holds up to five hours of playtime per charge, is waterproof and dustproof (safe for playing in the shower and/or by the pool). It connects to devices via Bluetooth and has a side loop that can attach to a carabiner or a wall hook. It also comes in three crowd-pleasing colors: black, teal, and gray.

“I don’t usually make comments or reviews of products,” wrote reviewer K25239, “but I can’t believe the sound that comes out of this speaker. It’s like having a little sound system that can go anywhere. I want to buy stock in this company. Game changer.”

Given that the vast majority of reviewers are delightfully surprised by the high-quality sound, it’s no shocker that the device has earned a 4.6-star rating across 321 reviews.

“I love this Bluetooth speaker! I’ve had other shower speakers and they would die pretty quick,” wrote DonnaH. “I’ve already used this at least [six times] and it’s still going. Some day when this no longer works I’m hoping it’s still around and I can get another.”