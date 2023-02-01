Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

ShoppingAmazonTechheadphones

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-130NC-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B09JBG5JV3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Tune 130NC wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-130NC-Wireless-Cancelling-Headphones/dp/B09JBG5JV3?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">JBL Tune 130NC wireless earbuds</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Tune-660NC-Ear-Cancellation/dp/B08WNBYQC9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Tune-660NC-Ear-Cancellation/dp/B08WNBYQC9?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63da73f1e4b07c0c7e071205%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones</a>
If there was ever a time to take advantage of a spectacular sale on wireless listening accessories, it’s right now. For a limited time, you can get a pair of highly rated JBL wireless headphones for up to 50% off on Amazon.

With water resistance, active noise cancellation, powerful bass quality and customized ear fitting options, these audio accessories will instantly upgrade your exercise routine, work calls and everyday listening activities. And if your special someone is an avid audiophile, they make excellent Valentine’s Day gifts, too (hint, hint).

Below, we rounded up the top JBL deals to help save you time and money.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless earbuds (40% off)
These highly rated earbuds (over 7,000 five-star ratings) come in purple, blue and black, and offer up to 20 hours of playback, making them ideal for commuting and everyday use. You'll get three ear tip sizes to find your custom fit and the ability to listen through one or both earbuds, thanks to their dual connect feature.

Promising review: "These wireless earbuds are awesome!! I have had for about a month now, and the battery life is OUTSTANDING!!! I use them at the gym and at home, either around the house, or use one earbud while watching tiktok while my boyfriend is watching football lol. Works awesome, highly recommend. Excellent sound quality too." — Alanna O'Connor
$29.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
JBL Tune 230NC in-ear wireless earbuds (50% off)
Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, these water-resistant and sweat-proof wireless earbuds are perfect for wearing during workouts. You can also take hands-free calls with premium clarity, thanks to the four built-in microphones. They come in black, red and white and include three ear tip sizes for an optimal fit.

Promising review: "I like the comfortability of them. Long battery life. I can listen to music when I go on long hikes. I had wired buds for a long time. These are a great step up." — ken stassi
$49.95 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
JBL Tune 130NC wireless earbuds (50% off)
Feel all the bass with these sweat-proof wireless earbuds that come in blue, black and white. Features include up to 40 hours of battery life, hands-free calling and water-resistance. They also come with three ear tip sizes so you can find the most comfortable fit for your ears.

Promising review: "Bought these to listen to music and calls. The bass response is impressive as is the sound quality. The battery life is great as well. Hard to beat at the price. Call quality is excellent as well and clear on both ends. I like the pass through feature that allows me to attenuate the music to a lower level and hear all ambient sounds." — P. Hammel
$49.95 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
JBL Vibe 200TWS wireless earbuds (40% off)
With up to 20 hours of listening time, you can listen to your favorite tunes or podcasts on your daily commute, or take calls with one or both of the buds. They come in purple, blue, black and white, but only the white and black are currently on sale.

Promising review: "I got these for a great price and am pleasantly surprised how great they sound. The bass really sounds nice and the clarity is excellent all around. They're easy to pair. They automatically turn off and disconnect when put back into the case. Then when pulled out, they automatically connect again. Couldn't be easier. Very happy with these." — Brian
$29.95 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones (20% off)
If you prefer an over-ear style of wireless listening, these headphones are just what you need. They come in black and blue and provide up to 55 hours of playback. You can also control the volume and take calls with buttons on the side of the ear cup.

Promising review: "Absolutely worth it best headset I've ever tried, and Ive had pretty much all of them. I love the rotating ear muff parts because you can wear the headset on the top of your head or upside down if you like and its still very comfortable. Been using this for a week now and Im so happy. I bought for my husband and son as well because the sound quality is legit. On full blast and the person next to you cant hear anything which is great for night owls. Super happy." — PristinaT
$79.95 at Amazon (originally $99.95)
