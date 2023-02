Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones (20% off)

If you prefer an over-ear style of wireless listening, these headphones are just what you need. They come in black and blue and provide up to 55 hours of playback. You can also control the volume and take calls with buttons on the side of the ear cup.Absolutely worth it best headset I've ever tried, and Ive had pretty much all of them. I love the rotating ear muff parts because you can wear the headset on the top of your head or upside down if you like and its still very comfortable. Been using this for a week now and Im so happy. I bought for my husband and son as well because the sound quality is legit. On full blast and the person next to you cant hear anything which is great for night owls. Super happy." — PristinaT