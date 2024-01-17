“I bought these for my recent trip and we all know it’s nice to shut all the sounds on a long flight. These worked absolutely amazing! I love the app that you can get, to control the headphones and actually help find one when you lose it. The censors in the headphones and change how you hear things just my pulling one out of your ear. I even had my husband try them and let me tell you he was very upset with the price I paid and the the price he paid for his.” — Shopper5

“I purchased these earbuds for running and for work, where I am active all the time. They are a GREAT value for the money. I didn’t wamy to spend hundreds of dollars on more expensive options and the JBL reviews were positive. I am very pleased with the sound quality, bass, connectivity, and battery life. I usually get more than 12 hours of continuous use before charging. I recently compared the JBLs against the Apple pods and the JBLs were vastly better sounding.” — johnb

“I had previously tried several brands of earbuds, but none have been as good as this one. These ones are amazing! the sound, the bass... I love that it has an application where I can modify the sound and gestures to my liking. The battery is very good as it lasts a long time. I have no complaints regarding the quality of the product!” — Shayna R.

“I’ve tried a lot of earbuds from a lot of different brands, from Skullcandy to Apple. Out of everything, I’d say this is my favorite. The sound quality is top notch, the noise cancelling is great, the battery life is phenomenal, I absolutely love them. They also fit great in my ears, which is a huge plus because I had to get external ear grips for my old AirPods. My only gripe is the app being slightly annoying to connect with the earbuds, but really you don’t need the app to use these. If you’re at all on the fence about these, get them, it’s really worth it” — ThatGamingKid45

