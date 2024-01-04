J.Crew

If there’s something I love, it’s swaddling myself in cashmere during the long, cold dark months. I consider it my reward for enduring the cruelties of winter. That said, my budget does not necessarily allow for mass cashmere purchases, which is why I’ve always got my eagle eyes on the hunt for cashmere sales — and as soon as I spot one, I pounce.

Advertisement

As luck would have it, J.Crew is currently running its beloved end-of-season cashmere sale, an event I look forward to every year. It’s the perfect time to stock up on basics that can be enjoyed for the rest of the season and (with good care) far beyond. There’s no better way to shop timeless items like crewneck sweaters, scarves, socks, cardigans and gloves than when they are deeply discounted.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of the very best items from J.Crew’s cashmere sale for men and women. Stock up now, and you’ll be thanking yourself all winter long.