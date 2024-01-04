ShoppingStylesalesj.crew

If there’s something I love, it’s swaddling myself in cashmere during the long, cold dark months. I consider it my reward for enduring the cruelties of winter. That said, my budget does not necessarily allow for mass cashmere purchases, which is why I’ve always got my eagle eyes on the hunt for cashmere sales — and as soon as I spot one, I pounce.

As luck would have it, J.Crew is currently running its beloved end-of-season cashmere sale, an event I look forward to every year. It’s the perfect time to stock up on basics that can be enjoyed for the rest of the season and (with good care) far beyond. There’s no better way to shop timeless items like crewneck sweaters, scarves, socks, cardigans and gloves than when they are deeply discounted.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of the very best items from J.Crew’s cashmere sale for men and women. Stock up now, and you’ll be thanking yourself all winter long.

1
J.Crew
A men's herringbone jacquard collared sweater
This polo-like silhouette couldn't be more popular right now. It looks great on everyone and adds a bit of unexpected pizzazz to an everyday cashmere sweater. There are currently two colors on sale in sizes XS–XXL.
$109.50+ at J.Crew (regularly $188)
2
J.Crew
A classic shrunken women's crewneck sweater
I love to stock up on these sweaters and just live in them all season long. They're the perfect winter closet staple, and you just can't have enough. There are a ton of colors and patterns on sale at varying prices in women's sizes XXS–3X, but they'll be sure to disappear quickly.
$69.50+ at J.Crew
3
J.Crew
A pair of women's cashmere gloves with tech touch
Available in four colors, these cozy gloves will keep your digits warm without interfering with your ability to use your devices.
$39.50 at J.Crew (regularly $69.50)
4
J.Crew
A men's cashmere sweatshirt
Elevate your sweatshirt game with a cozy cashmere option. It's soft and lightweight, making it a great layering piece. There are currently four colors on sale in men's sizes XS–XXL.
$129.50 at J.Crew (regularly $228)
5
J.Crew
A women's cashmere cropped wide-collar half-zip sweater from J.Crew Collection
It's all about the half-zip this season, and this cropped cashmere selection from J.Crew’s luxe Collection sub-brand is as stylish and cool as it is warm and functional.
$179.50 at J.Crew (regularly $248)
6
J.Crew
A men's midweight cashmere raglan-sleeve hoodie
Cuddle up in a hefty hoodie that will wrap you up and keep you warm all winter long. It's a great casual option that is more elegant than your everyday hoodie. All four available colors are on sale in men's sizes XS–XXL.
$149.50 at J.Crew (regularly $278)
7
J.Crew
A men's V-neck cashmere sweater
Prefer a classic v-neck? You can't go wrong with this iconic closet staple that’s on sale in a classic navy. Hurry, a lot of sizes are selling out before our eyes.
$69.50 at J.Crew (regularly $138)
8
J.Crew
A cashmere shrunken turtleneck in women's
Step into your Nora Ephron era with a sweet and sophisticated cashmere turtleneck. Three colors are currently on sale, but they are flying off the selves, so you better get over there while you can.
$79.50+ at J.Crew (regularly $138)
9
J.Crew
A cashmere scarf
A cashmere scarf is both a decadent luxury and an absolute winter workhorse. Nothing will keep you cozier or warmer when the temperatures dare to drop. It's a great investment and is available on sale in two colors.
$46.50 at J.Crew (regularly 98)

