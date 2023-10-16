This Cult-Fave J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck Is 50% Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’re wondering what pieces you should focus on adding to your wardrobe, the answer may be staple items. TikTokers, style experts and budgeters alike speak of the worth in creating a capsule wardrobe with timeless staples that will elevate your outfits regardless of trends.
Enter the J.Crew tissue turtleneck, currently on sale for over 50% off and a longtime wardrobe staple that reviewers call the perfect turtleneck. J.Crew reviewers love this piece so much that many admitting to buying or owning it in multiples.
The tissue turtleneck is a super soft 100% cotton basic that’s perfect for layering or wearing on its own. Reviewers report that it has the perfect turtleneck fit that doesn’t restrict around the neck, and love it for both cold and hot weather thanks to its lightweight material.
At only $19.50 right now, it comes in seven rich hues that offer something for everyone: bright pink, blue and green for folks who love a pop of color, and a striking coffee brown and the perfect classic black and white for lovers of neutrals.
It’s available in sizes XXS–3X. We recommend sizing up in this style unless you’d prefer a tighter fit.
The reviews speak for themselves on this one. Check out what J.Crew customers have to say:
″These are my favorite turtlenecks. I just purchase 9 of them for the season to add to the others I have. They fabric is so soft, they are the perfect weight to wear by themselves or under a fleece. Sometimes turtlenecks are very restricting around the neck but these are just right. A perfect addition to my fall and winter wardrobe. True to size with no shrinking after laundering” — Polly
“I love wearing turtlenecks but live in Los Angeles and it’s rarely cold enough to wear wool or cashmere, so I was so happy when I found the tissue turtleneck! It is the perfect material for our ‘cold’ winters when the temperatures range between 55 and 65. They come in a variety of colors and pair well with a cardigan or jacket, if you need a little more warmth. Thank you J. Crew for thinking of us who live in warmer climates. I have two and will purchase more colors this fall!” — SoCalLover
“Immense diehard fan of their tissue turtlenecks (for YEARS!!). Seriously I think I have like 30, lol. They fit amazing, not too warm or cool. Perfect with blazers, flannels, vests, etc. and as a PJ top when in a colder climate. The fit seems to be consistent & just enough sleeve for my longer arms (I’m 5’9”) and I love to see what the colors of the season are! Since they are a thinner fabric, I found it best to wash them cold and dry on no to little/lowest heat or air dried. Highly recommended…thanks again J Crew for bringing back one of my faves…looking forward to the colors in the 2022 season of ‘perfect’ t’necks! :0)” — SuzieQinMn
“Best turtleneck I’ve ever bought! Thin enough to be a perfect layering piece, but sturdy enough to hold up wash after was (and no pilling!) Bought in 5 colors to layer under short sleeve pieces to give my wardrobe more seasonal longevity. And the price is right. Another Jcrew gem.” — Jules