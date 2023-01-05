Shopping
Stylej.crewsimple pleasures

J.Crew's Tissue Turtleneck Is A Must-Have Winter Wardrobe Staple

Best of all, select colors of this iconic top are currently on sale for $30.99.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

J.Crew's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Ftissue-turtleneck-in-stripe%2FMP770%3Fcolor_name%3Dsweet-fuchsia%26colorProductCode%3DBL022" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tissue turtleneck" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Ftissue-turtleneck-in-stripe%2FMP770%3Fcolor_name%3Dsweet-fuchsia%26colorProductCode%3DBL022" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tissue turtleneck</a>
J.Crew
J.Crew's tissue turtleneck

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Once cold weather hits, I become a layering queen. While I love a good chunky sweater or being ensconced in luxuriously warm fabrics like cashmere and wool, I loathe being overheated and need to be able to remove an item of clothing or two if I’ve entered an overly warm space (or when my own radiator is acting a fool). This is why I’ve come to rely on a winter wardrobe staple that is as understated as it is an absolute necessity: J.Crew’s tissue turtleneck.

This lightweight 100% cotton turtleneck is a game-changer when it comes to staying cozy and warm and looking chic while you’re at it. I make it a point to stock up on a couple of new tops every season.

$30.99+ at J.Crew
The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Ftissue-turtleneck-in-stripe%2FMP770%3Fcolor_name%3Dsweet-fuchsia%26colorProductCode%3DBL022" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tissue turtleneck" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b4398ce4b0d6f0b9f5d068&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fm%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Ft-shirts-and-tank-tops%2Flong-sleeve%2Ftissue-turtleneck-in-stripe%2FMP770%3Fcolor_name%3Dsweet-fuchsia%26colorProductCode%3DBL022" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">tissue turtleneck</a> is available in 11 colors.
J.Crew
The tissue turtleneck is available in 11 colors.

This super soft turtleneck has a classic silhouette that is fitted and body-skimming, so it won’t bulk you up under a sweater and make you feel like the Michelin man. That said, it isn’t skin-tight, which is imperative for all-day comfort that looks timeless and elegant. I often hear people complaining that turtlenecks can make them feel claustrophobic, strangled and sweaty, but I am pleased to report that this isn’t the case with tissue turtlenecks. The fabric is breathable and I’ve never felt like it was too tight around my throat. It has a slight give that keeps it loose in the neck area while still providing warmth. It’s no wonder it’s been a bestseller since it was first launched by J.Crew in 2007, and this year the brand slightly shortened the length for a more updated, stylish fit.

It comes in 11 different colors, including a few striped options that are oh-so-French and sophisticated. Come fall, I live in these turtlenecks straight through the spring. The neutral hues are perfect everyday staples while the more vibrant shades add a punchy pop of color to otherwise simple winter outfits. Many reviewers also note that since it’s such a lightweight top, it’s ideal for climates that don’t get very cold in the winter, like Southern California or Florida. Just because the sun is shining doesn’t mean you don’t want to get cozy during the long winter season!

Cotton turtlenecks are a dime a dozen, as ubiquitous and necessary as a good scarf. But the reason I find myself coming back to J.Crew’s tissue turtleneck year after year is the quality of the soft and thin yet durable cotton, the profoundly flattering cut and how seamlessly they layer under sweaters and coats. There just isn’t anything else on the market that is quite up to the same standard.

If you’ve yet to treat yourself to this quintessential turtleneck, then do yourself a favor and stock up now. While you’re at it, take a peek at some majorly convincing reviews from J.Crew’s website. We’ve still got quite a lot of winter ahead of us, and there’s no better way to fortify the spirit than with sartorial essentials like these.

Promising reviews:

“A must-have. These are my favorite turtlenecks. I just purchased 9 of them for the season to add to the others I have. The fabric is so soft, they are the perfect weight to wear by themselves or under a fleece. Sometimes turtlenecks are very restricting around the neck but these are just right. A perfect addition to my fall and winter wardrobe. True to size with no shrinking after laundering.” — Polly

“Great light turtleneck. This is pretty much exactly what I signed up for! The material is thin, but not so think that it shows my bra - so just perfect. I’m typically a size medium, but I sized down to a small to get a tight fit so that I could tuck it into pants, skirts, etc.” — Ella

“The perfect turtleneck! I love wearing turtlenecks but live in Los Angeles and it’s rarely cold enough to wear wool or cashmere, so I was so happy when I found the tissue turtleneck! It is the perfect material for our ‘cold’ winters when the temperatures range between 55 and 65. They come in a variety of colors and pair well with a cardigan or jacket, if you need a little more warmth. Thank you J.Crew for thinking of us who live in warmer climates. I have two and will purchase more colors this fall!” — SoCalLover

“I love this turtleneck! Usually, I’m way too hot and feel trapped. The neck on this is exactly right, and the tissue paper weight is exactly what I have been looking for. I bought two of them last year and this year I bought five more. I really love this turtle neck and it’s a basic staple in my wardrobe. I purchased it in two sizes because the smaller size I will wear as a layer piece under a sleeveless dress. The medium I will wear as a regular top.” — Evie

$30.99+ at J.Crew
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Quince shrunken cashmere sweatshirt

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters For Women

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Wellness

iPhones Have A Built-In White Noise Feature That No One Knows About

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Beauty Trend Makes You Look Unwell, But People Love It Anyway

Wellness

Here’s The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

What Not To Say To Someone Doing Dry January

Food & Drink

‘It’s Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn’t Drink’

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Murder Mystery Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

See Tabitha Brown's New Target Line That Focuses On Food And Kitchenware

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Shopping

Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 39 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

Shopping

The Best Printers for Under $300, According To Small Business Owners

Shopping

31 Things That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Wellness

11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Wellness

The Term 'Geriatric Pregnancy' Isn't Just Offensive, It's Also B.S.

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Shopping

We Found The Highest-Rated Lego Sets At Target

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Home & Living

How To Spot A PR Cycle On Instagram And TikTok

Shopping

The Best Creative Gifts For Your Imaginative Kiddo

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment