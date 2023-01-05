Promising reviews:

“A must-have. These are my favorite turtlenecks. I just purchased 9 of them for the season to add to the others I have. The fabric is so soft, they are the perfect weight to wear by themselves or under a fleece. Sometimes turtlenecks are very restricting around the neck but these are just right. A perfect addition to my fall and winter wardrobe. True to size with no shrinking after laundering.” — Polly

“Great light turtleneck. This is pretty much exactly what I signed up for! The material is thin, but not so think that it shows my bra - so just perfect. I’m typically a size medium, but I sized down to a small to get a tight fit so that I could tuck it into pants, skirts, etc.” — Ella

“The perfect turtleneck! I love wearing turtlenecks but live in Los Angeles and it’s rarely cold enough to wear wool or cashmere, so I was so happy when I found the tissue turtleneck! It is the perfect material for our ‘cold’ winters when the temperatures range between 55 and 65. They come in a variety of colors and pair well with a cardigan or jacket, if you need a little more warmth. Thank you J.Crew for thinking of us who live in warmer climates. I have two and will purchase more colors this fall!” — SoCalLover

“I love this turtleneck! Usually, I’m way too hot and feel trapped. The neck on this is exactly right, and the tissue paper weight is exactly what I have been looking for. I bought two of them last year and this year I bought five more. I really love this turtle neck and it’s a basic staple in my wardrobe. I purchased it in two sizes because the smaller size I will wear as a layer piece under a sleeveless dress. The medium I will wear as a regular top.” — Evie