HuffPost This leather J.Crew tote bag can do it all, and it's on sale for nearly $100 off.

Have you ever needed to bring sneakers to spin class, lug your laptop to work and look cute at happy hour? If you’re a woman, the answer is probably yes.

We women carry far, far too much in our tiny purses: tampons, to-do lists, mints, hand sanitizer, phone chargers, headphones, probably an extra set of shoes, our lunch, maybe a snack, sunglasses, sometimes another bag. Sure, it’s ridiculous and exhausting ... but it’s also reality.

Though an obvious solution is, well, carry less stuff, we know that’s not going to happen. Women need big ol’ bags for their big lives. Fortunately for us, oversized bags are on trend.

That’s why the next best solution can be found in a sleek but practical bag — particularly one that’s on sale.

Zappos We found the perfect work bag. Good thing it's also on sale, too.

We spotted this J.Crew Bonded Leather Tote bag, which normally retails for $178, on sale for just $82 at Zappos. It comes in classic shades of black and brown and is flat-bottomed, so it’s perfect to take from work to weekend and every event in between.

With a width and height of 14 inches, it’s the perfect size to hold a laptop. It also has straps that are long enough to hoist over you shoulders. It’s like your favorite weekend tote bag, in leather form. The magnetic snap closure makes it easy to secure your stuff, and the interior back-wall zip pocket is the perfect place to stash the extra-important stuff.