J.D. Vance's Ohio Senate Campaign Gets Off To Awkward Start

It’s too early to write an elegy over J.D. Vance’s Ohio Senate campaign, but the “Hillbilly Elegy” author’s announcement on Thursday was definitely awkward.

Vance is competing in the Republican primary for the seat currently held by Sen. Rob Portman (R). His opponents include former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and business executives Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons.

To prove he’s the right person for the job, Vance presumably wanted a campaign announcement that went off without a hitch.

If only the campaign sign on his lectern had gotten the memo. Instead, it fell off right when he was about to declare his candidacy.

Just as JD Vance was about to officially declare his candidacy for US Senate, his campaign sign fell off the lectern pic.twitter.com/5pqsikBdML — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) July 2, 2021

Many Twitter users saw the falling campaign sign as sending a very specific message.

there's a metaphor in there somewhere https://t.co/oq33RYDX70 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2021

Even the sign fell asleep.



Please leave Ohio alone Vance. We don't need you. https://t.co/3PE8Z5oKKw — Brandon Withrow (@bwithrow) July 2, 2021

the sign knew what was coming and noped the fuck out https://t.co/XcrjW8dUDh — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 2, 2021

Some had questions.

Does this country need infrastructure spending or what https://t.co/mReTqpf2n3 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) July 2, 2021

does that sign have bootstraps it can pull itself up with https://t.co/iHQWqJFune — Andy Downing (@andydowning33) July 2, 2021

Others had jokes.

Today is Larry David’s birthday. Somebody please edit the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme into this. Do it for Larry and for your country. https://t.co/obyODfzehq — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) July 2, 2021

The video cuts off before it happened but just after this he stepped in a paint can and got it caught on his foot then his pants fell down and he dropped one small little turd back into his pants https://t.co/t9BU0TuQyd — luke (@lukeoneil47) July 2, 2021

But the sign mishap wasn’t the only awkward thing to happen to Vance since officially declaring his candidacy.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted the many tweets Vance has deleted ― like one where he called former President Donald Trump “reprehensible” ― so that Ohio Republicans won’t see them.

JD Vance deleted his tweet about voting for Evan McMullin.



It was here: https://t.co/4k1Xk8AMgv



But still can be viewed on the WebArchive.https://t.co/uLcCLkbur3 pic.twitter.com/LNofBemmsL — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Deleted from the day of Access Hollywood, "Lord help us." pic.twitter.com/5ooexbNUhn — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 1, 2021

Here's another deleted one pic.twitter.com/PqCm4GNpR1 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 2, 2021