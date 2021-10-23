GOP Vultures Chillingly Quip About Prop-Gun Death To Attack Alec Baldwin

Donald Trump-supporting politicians, wanna-be lawmakers and commentators are coldly exploiting the tragic prop-gun death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to attack outspoken GOP critic Alec Baldwin.
And some of them are laughing as they do it.
Baldwin on Thursday discharged the prop gun that killed Hutchins on the set of the Western “Rust” in New Mexico. He was unaware there was a live round in the gun, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court, the Associated Press reported.
Director John Souza was also injured. He was treated at a local hospital and released. No charges were filed by late Friday. An investigation is continuing.
Just hours after the tragedy, right-wing Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance quipped on Twitter to CEO Jack Dorsey: “Let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets.” Trump was banned by Twitter after the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Vance’s rival in the Senate race, Tim Ryan, snapped back on Twitter: “Someone died, you asshole.”
Others piled on.
In what could be the most appalling message (though competition was fierce), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) referred to Baldwin’s tweet last year to support Black Lives Matter protesters that he was going to make bright-yellow T-shirts saying; “My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me!”
Boebert posted a screenshot of Baldwin’s tweet, adding: “Alec Baldwin, are these still available? Asking for a movie producer.”
Right-wing author and commentator Candace Owens gloated that nothing Baldwin has said about Trump “is going to age well” now.