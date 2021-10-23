GOP Vultures Chillingly Quip About Prop-Gun Death To Attack Alec Baldwin

And some of them are laughing as they do it.

Baldwin on Thursday discharged the prop gun that killed Hutchins on the set of the Western “Rust” in New Mexico. He was unaware there was a live round in the gun, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court, the Associated Press reported.

Director John Souza was also injured. He was treated at a local hospital and released. No charges were filed by late Friday. An investigation is continuing.

Just hours after the tragedy, right-wing Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance quipped on Twitter to CEO Jack Dorsey: “Let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets.” Trump was banned by Twitter after the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 22, 2021

Vance’s rival in the Senate race, Tim Ryan, snapped back on Twitter: “Someone died, you asshole.”

Others piled on.

Overheard: If you want to really understand that there is no soul to the GOP, on Twitter its ghouls from JD Vance to Lauren Boebert are gleefully mocking Alec Baldwin for the tragedy that occurred on set. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 22, 2021

You’re disgusting a young woman died. — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) October 22, 2021

But it says right there on his bio that he's a "Christian". I mean what would Jesus do? 🙈 — 😷 Red State Hostage (@GardenerAngry) October 22, 2021

Um...you're coming across as a piece of shit. Is that what you were going for? — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2021

Someone died and you think it's funny. Just pathetic. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 22, 2021

In what could be the most appalling message (though competition was fierce), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) referred to Baldwin’s tweet last year to support Black Lives Matter protesters that he was going to make bright-yellow T-shirts saying; “My hands are up. Please don’t shoot me!”

Boebert posted a screenshot of Baldwin’s tweet, adding: “Alec Baldwin, are these still available? Asking for a movie producer.”

.@AlecBaldwin are these still available?



Asking for a movie producer… pic.twitter.com/AeE5VHLhqN — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 22, 2021

♥️ This is Halyna Hutchins ♥️



She is a woman, daughter, wife, mother, friend, and cinematographer that is deeply missed by loved ones 💔💔

She recently tweeted how excited she was to work on the set of “Rust” with Alec.

Weaponizing her death is the epitome of cruel intentions 💀 pic.twitter.com/taYfOOkaj0 — Cathy (@boco20) October 22, 2021

You need help lady. pic.twitter.com/fTnZ2F7BUI — Devin Cow's Brown Cousin (@cow_cousin) October 22, 2021

This was a tragic and horrible accident ms boebart and you should be ashamed of yourself politicizing it. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) October 23, 2021

Rather than calling out an accidental shooting, how about doing something about the daily mass killings due to guns in this country? — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) October 22, 2021

The sheer evil of MAGA lunatics like Lauren Boebert and JD Vance is far beyond comprehension when they can mock Alec Baldwin and bask in delight over the fact that someone died in a tragic accident. When they tell you about their pro-life Christian values, tell them to eat shit. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 23, 2021

This is beyond distasteful.



Reported — Sharsyn (@sharsyn) October 22, 2021

Right-wing author and commentator Candace Owens gloated that nothing Baldwin has said about Trump “is going to age well” now.

Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 22, 2021