J.D. Vance: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Did 'Nothing Wrong' At White Nationalist Conference

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance on Monday supported Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) speaking engagement at a white nationalist conference last month, insisting: “She did nothing wrong.”
Greene spoke in person at the America First Political Action Conference, whose organizer complained to the audience that the nation had forgotten “young white men.” Participants hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a hero and chanted his name.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expressed his assessment of the gathering when he claimed in response to Greene’s attendance: “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described Greene’s — and Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-Ariz.) — participation as “appalling.”
But at a GOP candidates’ debate, Vance said Greene “is my friend and she did nothing wrong.”
“I’m not going to throw her under the bus,” he added.
Vance also complained that while Republicans were subjected to “guilt by association” attacks, Democrats were not.
At a Donald Trump rally in Georgia last weekend, Greene launched a homophobic rant against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig, who is gay.
“You know what?” Greene asked the the crowd. ”Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls bathrooms. Yup.”
