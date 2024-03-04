Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) boasted on X (formerly Twitter) about having a “long memory” as he warned colleagues against attacking Donald Trump.
But Vance’s post immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons, seeing as it conveniently ignored his own past trashing of the former president.
“If you’re fighting Trump and his endorsed candidates politically today, don’t ask my help in a year with your legislation or your pet projects,” the “Hillbilly Elegy” author warned.
A reader-added community note was soon added to the post.
“Vance has publicly called Trump an ‘idiot,’ ‘reprehensible’ and ‘noxious,’” it recalled. “In Facebook messages, Vance wrote ‘I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad… or that he’s America’s Hitler.’”
Indeed, Vance was a fierce critic of Trump ahead of the 2016 election.
He called himself a “Never Trump guy” who “will never vote for Trump.”
Trump’s policies, meanwhile, ranged from “immoral to absurd,” he added at the time.
Vance later went full MAGA with his 2022 run for Senate, though.
Trump rewarded him with an endorsement.