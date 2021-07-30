J.D. Vance Tells Tucker Carlson The Quiet Part Out Loud: He Wants A 'Healthy Ruling Class'

The Republican candidate — a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” — attacked Democrats who don’t have children because, he claimed, “they don’t have a stake” in the system, he explained to Carlson on Thursday night. Vance, 36, who has been married seven years, has one child.

“If we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more, we should support more people who actually have kids,” Vance told Carlson.

Both Ocasio-Cortez, 31, and Buttigieg, 39, rather famously have dogs, not cats, and Buttigieg isn’t a lady. Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, on Monday slammed Vance’s earlier comments attacking the “childless left” for being heartless and pointed out that the men are currently seeking to adopt a child.

Bringing a child into this world can be a long, difficult and often heartbreaking process for any family. Shame on @JDVance1 for this tactless take. As a father, he should know better. As a wannabe Senator, it's clear that empathy isn't his strong suit. https://t.co/tEpeR7qX3Q — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 26, 2021

It’s unknown what Ocasio-Cortez’s family plans are — or if that’s anybody’s business or has any effect on her political commitment. Vance could be right, though, that the Democrats he named have no interest in serving the “ruling class.”

Vance’s comment may have been a slip of the tongue (he didn’t correct himself), but Ocasio-Cortez was convinced the candidate said exactly what he actually meant.

She clapped back in a tweet Friday: “When you accidentally let your billionaire funder-talk slip out on TV, you say things like ‘a healthy ruling class.’”

When you accidentally let your billionaire funder-talk slip out on TV, you say things like “a healthy ruling class” https://t.co/u7sf0fGPI4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 30, 2021

Lots of others piled on Vance, including those who pointed out how little Vance’s Republican Party does to financially support children in struggling families or to fight for services like health care for families.

